Hackathon example

Elevate Your Marketing & Commercial Strategies for Maximum Impact

Fierce Pharma Innovation Week delivers a comprehensive exploration of the most forward-thinking strategies shaping today’s pharma and biotech landscape. Across multiple sessions, the event highlights innovative approaches and proven best practices used by marketing, commercial, and medical affairs teams to navigate increasing regulatory scrutiny, evolving stakeholder expectations, and a rapidly shifting digital ecosystem.
 
From omnichannel engagement and data-driven decision-making to scientific communications and field enablement, the program showcases practical frameworks, real-world case studies, and emerging technologies that teams are leveraging to drive performance, strengthen stakeholder trust, and create measurable business impact.
 

Registration is officially open! Don't wait and secure your complimentary spot today.

SECURE YOUR SPOT

Featured Speakers

Alana Darden Powell

Alana Darden Powell

Vice President, Biopharma Marketing

Sumitomo Pharma America, Inc.

Courtney Grosslight

Courtney Grosslight

Director of Marketing

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals
Alice Harmon

Alice Harmon

Director Omnichannel Analytics & Strategy

Lundbeck
Janna Jagoe

Janna Jagoe

Vice President, Global Marketing & Sales

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals
Myles Lawless

Myles Lawless

Senior Director, Head of Digital & Omnichannel Marketing

Corcept Therapeutics
Zoë Lazarre

Zoë Lazarre

Chief Marketing Officer

Genentech, a member of the Roche Group
Joaquin Martinez

Joaquin Martinez

Vice President, Marketing

Xeris Pharmaceuticals
Nisha Morris

Nisha Morris

Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing and Communications Officer

City of Hope
Cari Stone

Cari Stone

Vice President of Global Marketing

Dompé
Pooja Vatsyayan

Pooja Vatsyayan

Vice President, Program and Commercial Lead

Alkeus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

VIEW THE FULL AGENDA

Top Reasons to Attend

1. Get Beyond the Buzzwords to What’s Actually Working

This isn’t high-level theory. Across sessions, you’ll hear real-world case studies and practical frameworks that teams are using today to navigate omnichannel complexity, evolving regulations, and rising performance expectations.

2. See How Leading Teams Are Turning Data Into Action

From advanced analytics to real-time decision-making, learn how pharma and biotech teams are operationalizing data to improve targeting, optimize engagement, and prove measurable impact across channels.

3. Navigate Regulatory Pressure Without Slowing Innovation

As scrutiny increases, the most effective teams are finding ways to stay compliant while still moving fast. Explore how leaders are balancing speed, creativity, and governance across marketing, medical, and commercial functions.

4. Learn What True Cross-Functional Execution Looks Like

The strongest strategies don’t live in silos. Discover how marketing, medical affairs, and commercial teams are aligning around shared goals, integrating scientific communications, and delivering more cohesive stakeholder experiences.

5. Walk Away With Ideas You Can Actually Use

Every session is designed to deliver practical takeaways you can apply immediately  from  omnichannel orchestration and field enablement to content strategy and stakeholder engagement in a digital-first world.

Upcoming Related Fierce Events

Fierce Pharma Engage
Fierce Pharma Engage
A dynamic and intimate setting for executives to collaborate and discover tailored strategies.
Learn More
Fierce Pharma Week
Fierce Pharma Week
Life science executives converge to drive go-to-market strategies.
Learn More
Fierce Pharma Forward: Drug Development and Delivery Insights for 2025
Fierce Pharma Forward: Drug Development and Delivery Insights for 2025
This half-day virtual event, experts will dissect key challenges and opportunities, covering topics such as RNA delivery, ultra-long-lasting drug delivery platforms, the latest technologies, and much more.
Learn More
Fierce Biotech Week
Fierce Biotech Week
Discover the latest scientific breakthroughs, optimize R&D and accelerate clinical operations.
Learn More
Fierce Pharma Marketing Awards
Fierce Pharma Marketing Awards
Toasting Trailblazers in Pharma Marketing
Learn more